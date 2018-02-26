Blow for Midiwo as court upholds Elisha Odhiambo’s victory

The Siaya High Court on the morning of Monday, February 25, dismissed Jakoyo Midiwo’s petition challenging the election of his rival Elisha Odhiambo as Gem Member of Parliament.

Presiding judge Lady Justice Esther Maina threw out the case citing lack of evidence, effectively throwing Midiwo in the cold for the next five years.

According to her, Midiwo did not submit sufficient evidence to nullify the election of Mr Odhiambo as Gem legislator ordering him to pay his rival Shs 3 million in costs.

“There was no iota of evidence that there were irregularities during and after the election. There was no evidence that the respondent interfered with the process.” Justice Maina ruled, noting that the August polls were free and fair.

According to court records, Midiwo argued that the legislator bribed voters at the home of Hot 96 FM presenter and comedian Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o.

Midiwo, a cousin of ODM head Raila Odinga, claimed that Mr Odhiambo paid voters Sh100 each in order for them to vote in his favour.

The Gem MP disowned a video purporting he bribed voters ahead of the August 8 general election. The clip was played in court as part of the evidence in the petition filed by the petitioner.

Earlier, former ODM candidate for Starehe, Steve Mbogo, was ordered to pay MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, Shs 10 million is costs after his petition was dismissed also for lack of evidence.