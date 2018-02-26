Moses Kuria: Kikuyus decision to support Ruto in 2022 is not reversible

Likens it to a cheque in the DP's name

According to a senior politician from Central Kenya, the Kikuyu community will not make an about turn on its decision to back William Ruto as the successor of his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has said that no one will go against the decision which he described as a sure bet and also likened it to a cheque written in the DP’s name.

The oft controversial politician assured that the Kikuyu community will not flip flop on the decision because Ruto has been consistent in supporting Uhuru.

“If there are people who may want to abandon DP Ruto, maybe it will be Kalenjins. As for the Kikuyu community, we decided long ago and that is not negotiable,” the Star quoted Kuria.

There has been a growing dissenting voices in Central Kenya as leaders discuss in hushed tones whether to support DP Ruto come 2022 forcing him to relook his strategy and is said to be forging other alliances just in case.

Kuria has however guaranteed the DP support from the Kikuyus noting that Kikuyus have money and that their cheques don’t bounce.

“You know Kikuyus have money and our cheque cannot bounce. In the place where the amount is written, we have clearly indicated President 2022 and that is automatic.”

“The cheque is with me and I will deliver it come 2022 so that he can cash it,” Kuria said on Sunday at St Andrews Catholic Church Kipkenyo in Eldoret.

In tow was area MP Oscar Sudi.