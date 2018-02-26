Court upholds Jaguar’s victory, slaps Steve Mbogo with Shs 10million bill

Judge cites lack of evidence

Jaguar_Kenya
Starehe MP Charles Kanyi aka Jaguar. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The court has upheld the election of Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua Kanyi otherwise also known as Jaguar.

High Court judge Fred Ochieng has thrown out the petition by the Orange Democratic Movement candidate Steve Mbogo and ordered him to pay the musician turned politician a whopping Sh 10 million in costs.

Steve with wife. 1 of 4. /COURTESY
Steve Mbogo with his wife. The flamboyant businessman has been ordered to pay his rival politician Jaguar, KSh 10 million. /COURTESY

According to Justice Ochieng, Mr Mbogo did not provide evidence that there were irregularities during the voting exercise, more so during the tallying of votes

Mbogo had also argued during the hearing that some voters were not in the KIEMs kit, a claim that was also dismissed.

This is a double blow for the flamboyant businessman whose trades have been marred by mystery ever since popping up on social media where many branded him a socialite.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Mbogo was arraigned in court a few weeks ago with accusations of conning a Dubai businessman his KSh 100 million in pretense that he and his two accomplices were in a position to sell him gold.

The case is ongoing.

