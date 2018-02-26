Judge orders Miguna Miguna’s immediate return to Kenya

The High Court has suspended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s declaration that former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Miguna Miguna is a prohibited immigrant.

As reported earlier on Zipo.co.ke, the self-declared National Resistance Movement General was arrested during a raid on his Runda home earlier this month and was held at various police stations before his deportation five days later.

The fiery lawyer however vowed to fight the State to the end and promised his supporters that he would come to the country soon although Dr Matiang’i insists Miguna had renounced his citizenship and that he was now Canadian, terming his deportation as being for the good of Kenya.

Justice Enoch Chacha Mwita on Monday, February the 25th however reversed Mr Matiangi’s directive and further suspended the cancellation of Mr Miguna’s passport by the immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa.

Justice Mwita also ordered the Immigration Department to facilitate Mr Miguna’s return from Canada.

But he did not stop there, he also put on hold Cabinet Secretary Matiang’i’s gazette notice declaring the Nation Resistance Movement which is the National Super Alliance civil disobedience wing, a criminal gang.