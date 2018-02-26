Njugush narrates how acting happened accidentally

His passion for acting suffered after his high school was banned from drama festivals

Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani or Njugush as the masses know him, has opened up about his rise to the top of the comedy scene.

Sharing his story on Maisha Magic‘s Story Yangu, former The Real Housemaids of Kawangware actor revealed that he was born in 1991 in Meru and is the first born son to a pastor and a no nonsense mother who was very protective.

“My dad is a reverend so I have been all over the country,” Njugush said adding that he got into acting by mistake.

“Passion yangu ya drama ilianza na matunda,” he noted jokingly, stating that while in class one, he was attending church with his mother when the women requested for a child to act with.

“Chukueni huyu,” Njugush’s mom offered after seeing that no volunteers were coming forward.

“When I got onto the stage, I felt greatness for the first time,” Njugush said, adding that his brother was a troublemaker and would threaten to kill himself to gain their mother’s pity.

“Yeye ndiye alikuwa ananifunza kufanya mabo mbaya sana. Na akijua atachapwa anajifanya anataka ku commit suicide ndio mama yetu amhurumie,” he stated.

His passion for acting was however dealt a serious blow in high school after the school was stopped from participating in drama festivals for years.

“After joining a mixed secondary school, it was banned from participating in the drama festivals for three years,” he said.

Mother luck however however came knocking after he took up an acting role no one else wanted.

“Ile role ili change my life ni role ilikuwa haiko, nobody wanted it. From that point everything changed,” Njugush stated without going into details.

Watch on of Njugush’s pieces on YouTube: