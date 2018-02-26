Celina regrets leaving Citizen TV’s mother-in-law

Actress Catherine Kamau who is popularly known as Celina has finally admitted that she is not happy with the way she left Mother-in-law show.

Ms Kamau was a popular cast member of the long running Citizen TV show, hence the nickname, but she one day disappointed her fans with the announcement that she had quit the programme.

While acknowledging that the struggle she endured after leaving the show was worth it, the actress says she is not happy she had to leave the way she did.

According to her, the problems started with the familiarity with the fellow casts noting that that is what informed her decision to leave.

Celina says the familiarity brought about contempt and it was increasingly becoming uncomfortable hence her decision to break away.

“I think familiarity brings contempt and sometimes people don’t understand your violin until you leave,” she said as quoted by Evewoman.

“The situation was getting uncomfortable and you know I was breaking away I wanted to do other things and it was not going well with the management. I just resigned without a plan, okay there’s something that happened and you know I’m a hothead and I just left.” she added.

She was however quick to note that she is still friends with the rest of the cast and that they sometimes hang out together.

She told a local TV show that she left the popular local drama to concentrate on her personal venture.