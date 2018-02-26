Huddah Monroe is scared she might get pregnant

She also says she has developed a particular obsession with the letter 'A'

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, is back with her controversial social media posts that get weirder by the day.

The petite lass says she has found a new hobby that involves stocking baby clothes because of subliminal thoughts that she could give birth.

Taking to social media on Sunday, February 25, Ms Alhuda Njoroge, her real name, said she is afraid that the next man who sleeps with her might just end up fertilising her eggs.

“I am even scared that the next person that eats this cookie and nuts in it, I might just get PREGNANT!” She wrote.

The beautiful socialite revealed that apart from piling up too many clothes of new born clothes for no apparent reason, she also buys “cute baby things” and gifts her friends when they give birth. And goes ahead to buy more.

She says that she has also developed an obsession with the letter A, perhaps hinting at one of the initials of her future daughter’s name.

It will be remembered that not long ago, Huddah shared with her fans how she had a pregnancy scare that threw her off balance. As usual though, they dismissed it as one of her usual attention seeking stunts.