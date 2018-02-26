Zari reveals the unexpected reason why she dumped Diamond

Zipo.co.ke has established that popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, was dumped long before Valentine’s Day, the day Zari Hassan came out officially to tell the world that she and her babies daddy were not an item anymore.

During an interview with the BBC this past weekend, the Ugandan socialite revealed that she had made up her mind before dropping the bomb on February 14th.

But contrary to what many of their fans thought, Zari revealed that the photos of Diamond with his ex, Wema Sepetu, kissing and hugging at a public event was the last straw.

“I mean, we were trying to see how we can move from the scandal ya kuwacha amepata mtoto so we can move forward. But unanona vile sijui anakumbatiana huko na ma ex kwenye public. Vitu za kunizalilisha, vitu za kunifanya niwe very disrespected na watoto wangu yet unaona tuu, it is not right.” She said.

Adding, “To be honest, his video with the ex ilitoka and I tried to ask. That was the morning before. Alafu, kila ukiuliza mtu anakua na story mingi, hapo hapo nikadecide kumblock kabisa from my contacts because ukiwa unatrust mtu, umempa maisha yako, lakini wewe anakuchukulia kawaida na anazidi kukuzalilisha, he does things and thinks it is okay with him but he is not thinking about you or the outcome. Hapo ndio nikasema you know what? We are done.”

What about her mother-in-law, Diamond’s mum? What does she think about the highly-publicised breakup? Zari was asked to which she said:

“I respect her as my mother in law and grandmother to my children, so I cannot give a comment when it comes to her. I would rather keep her out of this.”