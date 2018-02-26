Fazul Mahamed resigns as NGOs Coordination Board boss

Describes his tenure as one filled with excitement and joy

The NGOs Coordination Board CEO, Fazul Mahamed, has resigned after years at the helm of the body and has termed his tenure exciting.

“It is with deep regret that I submit my notice of resignation as chief executive officer effective May 1,” Fazul said on Monday, February 25 as reported by the Star.

The embattled civil servant described the three years he worked for the board as being “nothing short of pure excitement and joy”.

“I wish to sincerely thank the board of directors for the invaluable opportunities extended and I commit to effective, expedient and smooth transition.” He stated.

He wished the board the very best as it works to create an enabling environment for thriving of the charity sector.

“…and for the continuous demand for greater accountability and transparency amongst NGOs. It has truly been a pleasure and honour to have been service,” Mr Mahamed noted.

It will be remembered however that Fazul’s term expired in November last year following an order by Labour Court which stopped the state from renewing or extending his contract.

In the said orders, Justice Hellen Wasilwa directed then-Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i against renewing Mahamed’s term or reappointing him to the role.

The NGO boss has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, firstly by the EACC probing allegations that he was hired by the board despite lacking qualifications.

He was also accused of ordering the revocation of operating certificates of some Jubilee unfriendly NGOs before and after the August 2017 elections.