Lawyer petitions MPs to sack CJ David Maraga, Mwilu

Five other members of PSC also targeted

A lawyer has petitioned the National Assembly to remove from office, Chief Justice David Maraga and six other members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The advocate, Adrian Kamotho Njenga, wants the CJ, deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, Justice Mohamed Warsame, Justice Aggrey Muchelule, Prof Tom Ojienda, Ms Emily Ominde and Mercy Deche ejected over what he claims are serious violation of the constitution and the law.

Mr Njenga also argues that the aforenamed are incompetent and guilty of gross misconduct as far as the performance of the functions at JSC is concerned.

He also goes on to accuses Mr Maraga of victimising judges who exhibit diligence, impartiality and judicial independence.

“Mr Maraga and the six JSC members have failed to promote, facilitate the independence and accountability of the judiciary and transparent administration of justice contrary to Article 172 (1) of the constitution.” Njenga states.

According to him, the seven have jointly and severally committed acts of gross misconduct in the performance of functions as commissioners.

It is also worth noting that the JSC has in the recent past probed the conducts of at least five judges related to their work.

They include; Jackton Boma Ojwang of the Supreme Court, Paul Kihara who has been nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the office of the Attorney General following the resignation of Prof Githu Muigai and was the President of the Court of appeal and justices, Erastus Githinji, Fatuma Sichale and Martha Koome.