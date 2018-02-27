Wife of Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi on the run after clobbering in Karen

She is a former newscaster at Ebru TV

The wife of a Wiper Member of Parliament is in hiding after the husband turned her into a punching bag.

Doreen Gatwiri, a former newscaster with Ebru TV has accused Gideon Mulyungi of assaulting her at their Karen home on the night of Monday, February 25.

“Writing this with a lot of fear. My life is in danger. This evening at about 9.50pm my husband Mwingi Central Member of Parliament, Gideon Mulyungi assaulted me at our Karen Home and I sustained head injuries at the back of my ear resulting to my left ear going numb,” reads a tweet posted by Ms Gatwiri and seen by Zipo.co.ke.

In successive tweets, Gatwiri stated that she was hiding at an undisclosed location in Kileleshwa and that she is fearing for her life.

“Am somewhere in Kileleshwa now for I don’t know of my safety. Being locked up in the bedroom to be beaten is horrifying.” She added.

The former journalist has since reported the matter at Hardy police station in Karen under OB number 36 and went on to describe the assault that left her left ear numb.