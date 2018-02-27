Aden Duale was elected validly, court rules in Farah Maalim petition

There were celebrations outside the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on the morning of Tuesday, February 27 after Judge Hedwig Ong’undi affirmed the August 8 victory of Aden Duale as Garissa Township Member of Parliament.

The High Court judge threw out the petition filed by the House Majority Leader’s bitter political rival Farah Maalim citing lack of evidence.

Maalim argued in the case that the electoral process was characterised by voter bribery and erroneous transmission of results but failed to prove his claims in court.

The ex deputy speaker was dealt a second blow when the judge ordered him to part with Sh 6 million in petition costs.

The money will be shared equally between the vocal Jubilee defender and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“It is a good day for the people of Garissa and I want to thank all the people who prayed for us. It has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that the will of the Garissa has been upheld by the court,” Mr Duale said outside the court room.

In other news, the High Court in Migori has upheld the election of Suna West MP Peter Masara, with Justice Hillary Chemetei ordering the petitioner – Joseph Ndiege – to foot the Sh3 million bill.