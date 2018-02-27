Uproar as Ezekiel Mutua bans advertising and selling of Samantha

The Kenya Film Classification Board boss, Ezekiel Mutua, has come out to condemn in strongest terms possible, the selling of Samatha, a sex doll that has recently become a craze in and outside the country.

“Anybody who dares to advertise those things will have KFCB to reckon with. Our mandate is on what Kenyans consume and advertising such things is immoral and wrong,” the CEO said during Scouts Founder Baden Powell’s Day in Nyeri County on Sunday, February 25.

Adding, “You cannot promote sex with a robot as a way of life. We must protect our children from such things. In my view there is no difference between having sex with Samantha and having sex with a corpse.”

Dr Mutua who has had several run ins with the masses especially on social media over his presumed overzealousness in matters moral policing, then took to Facebook to insist on his point.

“This Samantha thing is immoral and illegal. It’s having sex against the order of nature. It amounts to necrophilia (having sex with a corpse) and it’s a crime!” the post seen by Zipo.co.ke read.

And as expected, the social media exploded with “ayes” and “nays” and below is a sample of what people said:

Ramjee De Rounder Okaffo: None of his business, did he experience sexs with doll to tell us how bad it is? let him know that some of the doll speak fluent english, cook good meals, and are good lecturer, my bedroom is my privacy protected by constitution, he crossed the redline, he should deal with domestic killings in marriages by allowing cheap and more dolls to end the killings, no more infections and even rapings thanks to Sammantha.

Mutuma Mathiu: What people do in their own home, with their own money and their own bodies, so long as they are not hurting someone else or exposing children or animals to danger, is really none of your business.

Josiah Masai Obadiah: Ezekiel,my friend you are doing a good job,to pull down every strongholds of wickedness.

Dan Kariuki Mutua: You are doing great. Hope we can get more like you calling it as it is. You have tried too on gambling but without support from the government you serve, it might end up being noise…. but message is out there for people to decide

Waigwe Liz: Continue the fight Sir,that Samantha thing is wicked, shouldn’t even have been allowed into our country. Botswana was more righteous than us,it issued a ban on that abominable image of the woman.The righteous way to deal with lust is get married.

Kamau Pharis: We are living in a sick,perverted and depraved society in urgent need for redemption(no wonder, folks are selfish and mean to other humans or animals).

Aberet Ng’imoe: You should also ban vibrators and other dolls used by women. All these are evil plans and are against nature.

Irene Karwitha: Yes.A good move sir.We Will not participate in this abomination as a nation,let someone make a personal decision.