Francis Mureithi: Court will rule against Babu Owino on Friday

The MP is already celebrating on social media

Former Jubilee candidate for Embakasi East constituency, Francis Mureithi, who filed a petition against current MP Babu Owino, has countered his opponent’s early celebrations after a report showed he led in the recent vote recount.

In a surprising social media post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Mureithi said he is holding his celebrations until Friday, March 2nd, when the court will rule in his favour.

Mureithi and his political nemesis, Paul Ongili (Babu’s official name), have been battling in court since September last year and the former had the last laugh, at least for now, after the High Court agreed with him that irregularities marred the August 8 vote tallying and ordered a recount.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, leaked report from the exercise which was concluded a few days ago, showed that indeed Babu garnered more votes than the Jubilee candidate hence Babu’s celebration on social media.

The report filed in court on Monday, February 26 by Deputy Registrar Wafula Mbayaki revealed that Mr Owino received 46,817 votes against Mr Mureithi’s 42,501.

“The scrutiny and recount exercise was, by and large, a success, except for a regrettable incident where one of the deputy registrar’s phone was stolen,” Wafula Mbayaki said in conclusion.

The legislator also claimed that his opponent had called him to concede defeat ahead of the Friday ruling. He wrote:

“Mr. Francis Mureithi who petitioned my victory as the current Embakasi East MP at the high court has just called to concede defeat ahead of the court ruling scheduled for Friday this week. It’s time to serve my people.”

Many believed Babu’s sentiments but Mureithi has now created confusion with his remarks.

“Everybody will be surprised to know what is in the report after the scrutiny process. Final Verdict will be given on Friday, March 2nd by the court. I choose to hold my celebrations until the final announcement. TUZIDI KUOMBA. Blessed day,” he said.

Well, Friday isn’t far, is it?