Fans gang up against Gospel singer Size 8 over beach photos

What’s the various social media platforms for? Before you says its for posting stuff (randomly) especially if it’s Instagram, and that the sexier the photos the better, you’d want to leave that to the socialites.

That is what gospel star Size 8 learned the hard way after posting a pic while holidaying at the Coast with hubby DJ Mo and their daughter Wambo.

As reported a few fortnights ago, Size 8 found herself in a similar quagmire after uploading yet another controversial snap according to her fans’ standards.

And it seems she has decided to show her haters the middle finger if her weekend post is anything to go by. It seems her fans are increasingly getting annoyed by her choice of dressing and are not giving her room to breath.

While hitting the white Diani beaches, the ‘Pale Pale’ hitmaker took pictures [see below] donning a cute loose fitting little dress and captioned with an explanation.

“Diani was soooo hot uuuuuwwwiii jua tu waaaaaa but it’s such a beautiful place. God is perfect in all His creation.” She wrote.

Well, it seems not everyone appreciated her choice of clothing and took to the comments section to leave their two cents. Below read a sample:

Preciouayvonnebulimo Really a born again,,, showing off your body like that may God forgive you

Nancy_griffiths @preciouayvonnebulimo even me I wonder

Keniaclassychiquittas254 I wouldn’t say she was showing off her body in fact she looks descent. The only thing is that most of these gospel Kenyan artists are fake. They live a fake life. I know God says not to judge but I honestly don’t admire these guys cause there’s a lot of things that don’t add up.

elizabethwatuka God bless you size 8 ,enjoy life to the fullest ,you are not an angel you are, but a mare human being ….covering your body doesn’t mean you’re holy, before i forget uko coast what do they expect….we should always pray for one another ….may God protect this couple from all the evil…i love you guys

Ken_kensome U don’t have to show us those Thighs or u r preaching with them!!!