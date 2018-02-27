Nixon Korir: Lang’ata MP and DP Ruto’s ally wins petition

It was a relief for Lang’ata Member of Parliament -Nixon Korir- after the High Court dismissed a petition challenging his August 8 victory.

Delivering the verdict on Tuesday, February 27, Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna noted that the petitioner had failed to table sufficient evidence to invalidate the legislator’s victory.

“The petitioner failed to prove that the election was marred with irregularities including intimidation and misuse of public resources,” Justice Njuguna said.

Korir who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto had his win challenged by the Orange Democratic Movement candidate Oscar Omoke who had asked the court to render the poll victory null and void citing massive irregularities and illegalities.

But Judge Njuguna saw it differently hence her refusal to to nullify the election and even slapped Mr Omoke with a KSh 5 million bill.

The amount will be split equally between Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Mr Korir which translates to a Sh 2.5 million pay day.