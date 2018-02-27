War of words as blogger questions Eric Omondi’s wealth

There was drama on social media involving a top comic and a controversial blogger after the latter sensationally claimed that the popular YouTuber will one day put up a paybill number seeking help from Kenyans.

Eric Omondi did not take the insults lightly so he responded to the doom prophecy of Cyprian Nyakundi who ironically, fashions himself nowadays as a crusader of the boy child.

The spat started after Nyakundi posed a question to his over a million Twitter followers asking them whether they will donate to Omondi if he ever turned to them for help.

Mr Nyakundi attacked the comedian questioning his over Sh30 million bank account claiming that he was once evicted for defaulting on rent amid the wealth claims.

That rubbed Mr Omondi the wrong way for obvious reasons and he decided to return fire with fire slamming Nyakundi for what he termed as a ‘saddening’ post.

According to Omondi, no one knows what tomorrow holds and that words are powerful and therefore chose to speak his and break the curse.

“I will never lack!!! I will never know shame!!! I will be a blessing to my generation!!! No weapons set against me will prosper!!! I am chosen of god!!! Called by his name!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

The incident comes in the back of former KTN journalist Louis Otieno’s case where he asked fans to help him raise funds to enable him undergo specialised procedure so as to regain his hearing following an ailment. The once top television anchor says he needs Sh4 million for the treatment after suffering from acute pancreatitis.

A week earlier, top Citizen TV Kiswahili newscaster made headlines with claims that he is selling his kidney to settle debts.