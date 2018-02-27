Panic in NASA as much awaited people’s assembly meeting aborts

The disunity rocking National Super Alliance has shown its face again and the fate of the much-hyped People’s Assembly now hangs in the balance.

This is after it emerged that the first National People’s Convention (NPC) that was scheduled to take place in Nairobi on Wednesday, February 28th, has been postponed and indefinitely, amid psyche-killing remarks by some members of affiliate parties who claim that the idea has been passed by events.

As reported widely by Zipo.co.ke, recent days have seen growing discord in the coalition ever since Raila Odinga was sworn-in as the people’s president. What followed were a war of words between leaders in ODM on one side and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and the Moses Wetangula led Ford Kenya on the other.

The official word by Nasa officials though is that the convention will be held tomorrow, with Dr Oduor Ong’wen, a member of the people’s assembly organizing committee, insisting on Monday that plans for NPC remain on course denying that the event had been pushed to February the 28th.

Wiper Party acting Secretary General Peter Mathuki on the other hand has contradicted that stand stating that the convention was no longer necessary after recent events.

“The initial plan was for the process to be undertaken in stages. We were to first have the people’s assemblies, then hold the convention where issues of reforms were to be deliberated upon before the swearing in of the people’s president. Now that the swearing in has happened, there may be no need for the convention,” Mathuki told journalists.

His sentiments were echoed by ex Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, also Ford Kenya deputy leader, who said the convention set for Wednesday was unlikely to take place due to what he described as “dynamics of the swearing in of Mr Odinga.”

He said:

“The dynamics of the swearing in of Mr Odinga brought confusion in the organs of NASA. So far there has been no decision on the convention. It will not be held, at least for now.”

This is coming on the back of the coalition leader Raila Odinga intimating that ODM was ready to go it alone in 2022 if the other parties prove to be difficult.