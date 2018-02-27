Zari Hassan: I will never sue Diamond for child support

The mother of five says she is a woman of means

Ugandan socialite turned businesswoman, Zari Hassan, is not one to go around begging for money from baby daddies for the upkeep of her children, and wants the world to digest that following her recent breakup with Diamond Platnumz.

In a recent interview with BBC, the mother of five revealed that she will never drag the wealthy Tanzanian artiste to court adding that he was free to chip in for Tiffah and Nillan.

Zari whose relationship with Diamond hit the rocks after five years of whirlwind romance that was displayed on social media for all and sundry to see, just as the break up was, intimated that she had pockets deep enough to raise her five kids that include three sons from a previous marriage.

The popular socialite is currently based in South Africa with her kids, taking care of her inheritance from the late Ivan Ssemwanga who owned a chain of colleges among other investments.

“I don’t have much, rather wealthy, but at the same time, the little I have I think I can be able to take care of my kids.Because am working, am a hustling mum.So yeye mwenyewe akiona he can take care of his kids, he will. Akiamua ameniacha sitaki anything, you know what? Am fine,”‘ Zari said.

This is definitely shade thrown towards Diamond’s other baby mama, socialite Hamisa Mobeto Zari’s who was recently awarded a fat monthly package by a court after the ‘Hallelujah’ hitmaker sired a son with her recently after cheating on Zari.

Zari who has two kids with Diamond, memorably dumped the singer on Valentine’s Day and via social media.