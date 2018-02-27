Lillian Muli flaunts manicure.. or is it her pricey German machine [PHOTO]

Apart from the Merc, the screen siren also owns a Ranger Rover

Glowing more by the day, because pregnancy, Citizen TV newscaster has really made social media her second home, it’s hard to imagine that she barely exited online a few months ago.

If she is not flossing her vehicles, the veteran television anchor is postings pics in skimpy clothes at sandy beaches and also brags about her now grown son once in a while.

As reported earlier on Zipo.co.ke, Ms Muli is heavily pregnant with her second child and first with city tycoon Jared Nevaton whom she’s been dating since last year, at least according to what the public knows.

So what does your favourite celeb drive? Well, if she happens to be Lillian Muli, then you’ll be glad to know that her garage is one to die for, what with top of the range rides filling it.

Lillian took to Instagram recently to flaunt her colourfully manicured fingernails an used the steering wheel of her car as the base, clearly wanting the world to see that she drives a Mercedes Benz.

Below is the photo she posted.

Car pundits says the dashboard and the steering wheel is of a 2010 Mercedes Benz E Class which currently goes for around Sh3,500,000.

Lillian Muli whose taste for fine things is not a secret, is also a proud owner of a Range Rover Sport whose backside looks like: [That is if you’ll go past the makeup].