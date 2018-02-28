Duale talks revisiting judiciary after petition to oust Maraga was rejected

The Petition to kick out Chief Justice David Maraga, his deputy Philomena Mwilu and others from the powerful PSC, suffered an early death after Parliament threw it out.

In a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said the petition filed by lawyer Adrian Kamotho could not be addressed by the House terming it “pedestrian and misplaced”.

Kamotho sought to have the seven-member Judicial Service Commission team chaired by Maraga be removed over what he termed as gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct and incompetence.

“The House should be pleased to send the petition to the President, for the appointment of a tribunal to investigate the matter expeditiously, report on the facts and make a binding recommendation to the President,” part of the petition by Kamotho read.

Muturi however said the petition was “couched in corporate terms” and that Clerk Michael Sialai ought to have verified its admissibility and advised Kamotho accordingly.

Speaking on the matter, Majority leader Aden Duale let the House know that the petition was not the making of Jubilee Party to “revisit the Judiciary”.

“This is a petition that can fit well at Bunge la Mwananchi and we have no interest as Jubilee in the removal of the CJ or the commissioners. It should not be misconstrued as revisiting the Judiciary,” he said as quoted in the Star.

But Maraga and his crew should not rest easy yet, as Duale hinted at Jubilee initiating its own process in the near future.

He said:

“Once we intend to revisit, we will do it after conducting serious research. A lot of busybodies are filing petitions. They must burn the midnight oil before filing petitions in this 12th Parliament.”

Minority whip Junet Mohammed and Suna East Member of Parliament on the other hand asked his colleagues to formulate legislation on oversight of the Judiciary.