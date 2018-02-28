Nakuru: Policeman shoots wife, daughter to death after quarrel

The man is still at large

A police officer has on Wednesday, February 28, shot dead his wife and their five-year-old daughter following a domestic quarrel.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Cosmas Kipchumba had an argument with his spouse before picking his gun and shooting her in the head at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit camp in Subukia, Nakuru.

The cop then turned the gun on his daughter before escaping and is still at large even as police launched a manhunt for the rogue officer.

In other news, a man was lynched by a mob on allegations he had killed his girlfriend inside a matatu in Buruburu, Nairobi.

The 45-year-old had reportedly quarrelled with the woman in the matatu before stabbing her to death.

He tried to escape but a mob chased after the fleeing suspect and when it got hold of him, it stoned him to death.

The cause of the quarrel is not known.