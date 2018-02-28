Lang’ata Prison beauty queen confesses to stabbing boyfriend 22 times over HIV

Th suspect became a hit after winning a beauty pageant in prison in 2016

During the murder trial of Ruth Wanjiru Kamande on Tuesday in which she is accused of murdering her boyfriend, the beauty queen confessed to stabbing him 22 times using a kitchen knife.

Ms Kamande who rose to fame after winning the 2016 Miss Lang’ata Prison beauty pageant, told the court how she stabbed Farid Mohammed on September 20, 2015 but said it was in self-defence.

She told Justice Jessie Lessit that Mohammed tried to kill her after she discovered he was HIV-positive.

“Farid told me that he would rather kill me and himself than have his status exposed. l stabbed him severally using a kitchen knife, which fell on my chest from his hands after I overpowered him after putting my two thumbs in his eyes to save my life,” Kamande said.

According to her, she had a long argument with the deceased on the fateful morning after she discovered a card for HIV treatment with his name under a mattress.

Kamande went on to give a detailed account of her final moments with her boyfriend noting that he wanted to kill her after she threatened to reveal his status to his family.

“Your honour, it pained me to know that the person who l loved and trusted so much was to ruin my life by infecting me with HIV and Aids,” she added.

She said Mohammed snatched the treatment card from her and attacked her from behind as she packed her clothes in the bedroom.

Kamande narrated how investigating officers rushed her to Metropolitan Hospital and later to KNH where she was given post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV infection, saying the move saved her.

She recalled how Mohammed insisted on having sex with her without protection the night before the murder and admitted to arguing with him over love letters she found stashed in his bedside locker.

Kamande said she stabbed Mohammed out of fear noting that she tried to save him but also denied the claims that she stabbed herself to cover up the murder.