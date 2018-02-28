Court upholds Mandera governor Ali Roba’s August victory

The High court on Wednesday, February the 27th upheld Ali Roba’s election as Mandera governor.

According to Justice Fred Ochieng, Roba was validly elected for a second term.

The judge ruled that the outcome of the August 8 exercise reflected the will of the people and ordered his arch-rival Hassan Noor Hassan to part with Sh5 million as the cost of the petition.

Noting that there were a few discrepancies, the judge however said they were not enough to affect the outcome.

The judge based his judgement on a recent scrutiny of the ballots saying it confirmed that the results were generally verifiable, that there were no grave flaws to warrant a nullification of the entire election.

“Even if there were irregularities in Mandera county, they did not have any significant impact on the outcome,” he intimated.

Judge Ochieng denied the petitioner’s prayers to have police investigate officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission while also dismissing claims by Noor that the commission altered gazetted polling stations by relocating them.

He said in the ruling that Mr Noor had failed to prove how the alleged relocation affected how the people voted.

In its defence, Iebc said all polling stations were gazetted.