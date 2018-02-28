Wema Sepetu: Diamond’s ex speaks out after Zari blamed her for breakup

The ex model denies having an illicit affair with the singer

Celebrated Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz’s ex that was the reason for Zari Hassan dumping the Bongo bad boy on Valentine’s Day, has broken her silence.

Wema Sepetu, a former model turned actress has come out to strongly dismiss the claims that she was responsible for the power couple’s failed marriage.

According to the former Miss Tanzania, she has no feelings for the ‘Utanipenda’ hitmaker and that she is not considering rekindling their old romance.

However, Wema, who Diamond’s fans know to be the crooner’s first love and who features in the lyrics of his earlier hits, revealed that that the two are friends and often speak to one another once in a while but that is just it. She intimated there was nothing going on between them.

The beautiful vixen was responding to a gossip on Instagram adding that she is in a relationship with a person she did not identify and that she wouldn’t ask for someone better.

“My dear, first of all, I’ve never thought of taking back Naseeb even for a day,” she said. Adding, “The person I am with makes me happy.”

She killed the the rumours that she and her ex Diamond were having an illicit relationship noting that she was tired of the questions.

As reported earlier on Zipo.co.ke, a video of her and Diamond hugging and holding each other tightly at a Wasafi event while whispering stuff to each other went viral on social media.

Following the breakup, Zari said in an interview that the video is the last straw that broke her marriage with Mr Chibu.