Have you met Akothee’s grown up son? [PHOTOS]

Self-proclaimed Kenya’s Richest Musician, Akothee, has introduced her sixth child, a grown up son to be more specific and one no one knew about.

The mother of five; three older girls and two mixed race little boys, took to social media to gush over her son who goes by the name Evander Holyfield, noting that he is handsomer than most.

“My son is hotter than yours.. Evander Hollyfield, mama loves you..” the singer tagged the photo above on Instagram.

A quick perusal of Mr Holyfield’s Instagram timeline reveals his love for his mum too, what with loads of her photos there.

“A mother is the truest friend we have,when trial’s heavy and sudden fall upon us,when adversity takes the place of prosperity,when friends desert us when trouble thickens around us still wish she clings to us and endeavour by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness and cause peace to return to our hearts..never underestimate the power of a protective mama bear I should know am her cub.. love you so much she be my #wcw #Sibuor madhako..” he tagged one of the photos [see below].

This comes as a surprise to Akothee’s fans and many others who have never known about that bit of the ‘Baby Daddy’ hitmaker’s life, never mind she is one of the most non secretive people out there.

Anyway, Zipo.co.ke has established that Evander is not Akothee’s biological son but a very close kin of hers although she treats him as her own son. The bloke is actually Akothee’s nephew.

Akothee’s post has elicited quite a reaction online with many fans wondering and even asking her exactly how many children she has.