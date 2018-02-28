New retail king Carrefour to replace Uchumi at Sarit Centre

Retail chain Carrefour is set to open a store at Sarit Centre shopping mall in Westlands, Nairobi this April, taking over space vacated by struggling retailer Uchumi.

The French retailer whose local franchise is held by Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, is on a store-opening spree and three months ago set up its fourth store at the Junction Mall, gobbling the space that was previously belonged to its other struggling rival Nakumatt Holdings.

Carrefour’s other outlets are to be found at Thika Road Mall, Two Rivers and the Hub Mall, Karen.

The retailer will shift to a bigger space at Sarit Centre’s new wing that is currently under construction but whose completion is scheduled for end of the year.

“We are elated to be making our entry into Westlands area, which we consider to be very strategic for our business. The Carrefour store at Sarit Centre, gives us an opportunity to present our differentiated services to thousands of customers who visit this mall every day, due to its prime location,” Business Daily quoted said Majid Al Futtaim’s country manager, Franck Moreau.

Adding, “We are privileged to have partnered with the mall owners before the completion of the new wing, making it possible to influence the design of the space to suit our specifications and international standards.”