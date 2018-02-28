Edwin Sifuna slams ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya over 2022

Orange Democratic Movement, a political outfit led by the National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga, has said it will continue fighting for electoral justice in the country whether other coalition partners support the cause or not.

Speaking in a press conference of Wednesday, February the 27th, Mr Edwin Sifuna who was named the new ODM Secretary General on Friday, said the party will no longer shoulder its partners’ burden but will instead focus on fighting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dictatorial regime.

Edwin Sifuna_Raila Odinga
ODM leader Raila Odinga with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna at a past meeting. The latter has said the party is ready to forge ahead without its partners. PHOTO: KENYATODAY

“ODM will no longer apologise for being the biggest party, and having the biggest number of elected leaders,” the former Nairobi senatorial candidate stated at Orange House.

“We will no longer be forced to walk on our knees so that our short friends can feel better about themselves. We will also not discuss 2022 politics until we’ve finished issues of electoral justice in 2017 elections.” Mr Sifuna added.

The Orange party at the same time asked its partners in the Nasa coalition to back its fight against what it called “dictatorship”.

“If fighting dictatorship is not in your genetic make-up, then leave this to us whose one and only role is to uproot the dictatorship, and enforce electoral justice,” Sifuna told journalists.

The sentiments come at a time when ODM has found itself defending itself from the other Nasa parties for hogging all lucrative slots set aside for the Opposition.

It has also been on the receiving end after the January 30 swearing in of Mr Odinga as the people’s president, an event that was snubbed by co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and their ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi.

