Social media explodes after Eric Omondi posts video in birthday suit

The comic is currently in Turkana courtesy of Governor Nanok

Trust Eric Omondi to make stuff about him go viral.. The popular comic is currently touring Turkana County and perhaps because of its unforgiving sun, decided to take a plunge into one of its countable rivers.

More about that in a few..

The comic has in the last few years grown from being a Churchill Show sufferer to an entertainer to be reckoned with, mostly thanks to his YouTube videos that fans can’t seem to have enough of.

That and for other things unrelated to comedy including parading his weapon of mass destruction a few weeks ago, barely days after erecting a billboard along the JKIA stretch just to convey a sweet welcome message for his Italian girlfriend Chantal Grazioli who had been away for month.

Oh, my colleague also reminds me that on Valentine’s Day, the ex Churchill Show comic bought the same lass a BMW X6, a gesture that has left the male fraternity struggling to reach the bar that is now sky high.

The revered comedian is now back with his shenanigans and has posted a video on social media in which he is wearing NOTHING. The guy is butt naked quite literally.

From the caption of the new project, it seems he is parodying the hugely popular film Black Panther featuring our very own Lupita Nyong’o. He has left many tongues wagging indeed.

The video appeared on his his Instagram page timeline albeit briefly because I can’t seem to find it. Anyway, I’ve come across some screen grabs from the clip that I’m sure you will find very uncomfortable to look at.

And from the comments his fans are leaving behind, the star has managed to stir up controversy, something he is not a stranger to.

I found the video it on YouTube: