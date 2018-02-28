Drama around Museum Hill as cops surround Jimmy Wanjigi’s car

They cops pinned an arrest warrant on his car

There was drama near the National Museums of Kenya on afternoon of Wednesday, February 28 after policemen in civilian clothing surrounded a vehicle said to belong to National Super Alliance financier Jimmy Wanjigi.

The officers believed to be from the Flying Squad totted guns before blocking the dark blue Toyota V8 but its occupants refused to open the doors.

The cops demanded that they open the doors and surrender but a video that has gone viral on social media that was taken from the inside of the vehicle shows the occupants defying the order.

After the brief scuffle and officers noticing that the public was gathering, they pinned an arrest warrant on the windscreen and left.

The document directs Wanjigi to appear before a Nyeri court to answer to criminal charges.