Wanjigi charged with importing banned gun, to appear in court Monday

The M4 carbine rifle was recovered during a raid on his home

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
SHARE
City tycoon Jimmy Wanjigi and NASA leaders address the media at his Muthaiga home following a siege by police. PHOTO: TWITTER

National Super Alliance financier, Jimmy Wanjigi, has been charged in a Nyeri court with importing a prohibited gun.

The Nairobi tycoon was charged on the morning of Thursday, March the 1st and was represented by his lawyer Kiogora Mugambi.

Jimmy Wanjigi_gun
An M4 carbine rifle which was among guns recovered from businessman Jimmy Wanjigi’s home in Muthaiga, October 17, 2017. /STAR

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, police officers raided the businessman’s Muthaiga and Malindi homes in October and recovered a cache of weapons.

READ:  Babu Owino won Embakasi East seat fair and square, recount report shows

The court told the lawyer to supply the businessman with charge sheet and appear in court on March 5 for directions.

“There will be no need to serve him afresh. The summons are genuine and worth issued, signed and stamped. He should appear here on Monday,” the judge said as quoted in by the Star.

The judge ordered Wanjigi to appear in court in person to take plea even as heavy police presence was seen outside the law court where Wanjigi was expected to appear.

READ:  Miguna Miguna praises NTV boss Linus Kaikai for resigning

Zipo.co.ke has established that both uniformed and plain-clothes police were at the court precincts as journalists pitched camp waiting for the controversial businessman to be arraigned.

Wanjigi was to appear at 8 am according to a court order pinned on his vehicle windscreen during a dramatic scuffle at a busy Nairobi road on Wednesday.

READ:  Court upholds Mandera governor Ali Roba's August victory

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR