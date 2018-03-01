Wanjigi charged with importing banned gun, to appear in court Monday

The M4 carbine rifle was recovered during a raid on his home

National Super Alliance financier, Jimmy Wanjigi, has been charged in a Nyeri court with importing a prohibited gun.

The Nairobi tycoon was charged on the morning of Thursday, March the 1st and was represented by his lawyer Kiogora Mugambi.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, police officers raided the businessman’s Muthaiga and Malindi homes in October and recovered a cache of weapons.

The court told the lawyer to supply the businessman with charge sheet and appear in court on March 5 for directions.

“There will be no need to serve him afresh. The summons are genuine and worth issued, signed and stamped. He should appear here on Monday,” the judge said as quoted in by the Star.

The judge ordered Wanjigi to appear in court in person to take plea even as heavy police presence was seen outside the law court where Wanjigi was expected to appear.

Zipo.co.ke has established that both uniformed and plain-clothes police were at the court precincts as journalists pitched camp waiting for the controversial businessman to be arraigned.

Wanjigi was to appear at 8 am according to a court order pinned on his vehicle windscreen during a dramatic scuffle at a busy Nairobi road on Wednesday.