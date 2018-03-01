Miguna Miguna praises NTV boss Linus Kaikai for resigning

NTV‘s General Manager who is also current Chair of the Editors Guild, Linus Kaikai, has officially tendered his resignation from the top television station.

The award-winning journalist has been in the news recently over his stand against the government which saw NTV and three other stations shut for a week.

Mr Kaikai almost got arrested during the standoff after releasing a stinging statement in his capacity as head of the editors’ body although the government later denied that it was looking for him and his two colleagues; Larry Madowo and Ken Mijungu.

The two journalists have taken to Twitter to regret about their boss’s departure with Mr Madowo noting that NTV will never be the same again.

“I owe my whole broadcast career to @LinusKaikai; the best boss a journalist can ever ask for. I’m gutted to see him leave @ntvkenya today. It’s the end of an era here. It will never be the same again. Goodbye and good luck!” the Sidebar host tweeted.

“It’s been real boss. @LinusKaikai will miss your guidance and great attitude.” Mijungu wrote.

Now, the self-declared National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna who was deported from the country a few weeks ago, also took to social media to applaud Kaikai, noting he stood out as ‘upright and quintessential’.

“The Kenyan media is notorious for mediocrity, incompetence and moral contamination but @LinusKaikai stood out as an upright and a quintessential professional JOURNALIST whom I PROFOUNDLY RESPECT. I wish you the very best in your endeavours, Chief.” The controversial politician said.