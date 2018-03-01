ODM disowns Joho’s letter to Kalonzo Musyoka

The ghosts of swearing in still linger

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has come out to strongly dismiss a protest letter to the National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party that has been doing rounds on social media.

Allegedly authored by ODM deputy party leader who is also Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, the letter protests against the utterances by Wiper’s deputy party leader Farah Maalim in which he is accused of belittling ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Joho asks (allegedly) Kalonzo to clarify whether the remarks by Mr Maalim is the position of his party so that the Orange party knows how to engage them.

Noting that ODM’s inter-party communication is done by the Secretary General, the party dismissed the letter as fake.

“Inter-party communication is done by the Secretary General who is the official party spokesperson or the Party Leader, ” the party said in a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke.

As widely reported in the media, internal wrangles have marred the National Super Alliance emanating from the controversial swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President on Tuesday, January 30.

The mock inauguration was snubbed by Kalonzo and co-principals Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi, leading to an uproar by politicians in the coalition as well as supporters who branded them as traitors and cowards.

The newly-elected ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday, February 18, issued a statement bashing the trio saying they are not committed to Nasa’s cause of standing against the dictatorship of the ruling Jubilee party.