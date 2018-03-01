ODM disowns Joho’s letter to Kalonzo Musyoka

The ghosts of swearing in still linger

By
Peninah Maua
-
SHARE
Hassan Joho_Eastleigh
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on the campaign trail in Kamkunji on Sunday, September 10, 2017. PHOTO: TWITTER

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has come out to strongly dismiss a protest letter to the National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party that has been doing rounds on social media.

Allegedly authored by ODM deputy party leader who is also Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, the letter protests against the utterances by Wiper’s deputy party leader Farah Maalim in which he is accused of belittling ODM leader Raila Odinga.

READ:  Jimmy Wanjigi: Judge Odunga suspends Nyeri court summons
farah maalim
Wiper deputy leader Farah Maalim. He openly opposed Raila Odinga’s swearing in. PHOTO: THE STAR

Joho asks (allegedly) Kalonzo to clarify whether the remarks by Mr Maalim is the position of his party so that the Orange party knows how to engage them.

Noting that ODM’s inter-party communication is done by the Secretary General, the party dismissed the letter as fake.

Joho letter
The letter that has been doing rounds on social media. /TWITTER

“Inter-party communication is done by the Secretary General who is the official party spokesperson or the Party Leader, ” the party said in a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke.

READ:  Nakuru: Policeman shoots wife, daughter to death after quarrel

As widely reported in the media, internal wrangles have marred the National Super Alliance emanating from the controversial swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President on Tuesday, January 30.

The mock inauguration was snubbed by Kalonzo and co-principals Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi, leading to an uproar by politicians in the coalition as well as supporters who branded them as traitors and cowards.

READ:  Wanjigi charged with importing banned gun, to appear in court Monday

The newly-elected ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday, February 18, issued a statement bashing the trio saying they are not committed to Nasa’s cause of standing against the dictatorship of the ruling Jubilee party.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR