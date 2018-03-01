Alfred Keter election nullified by court

He becomes the fifth MP to lose his seat

Alfred Keter was not validly elected as Member of Parliament for Nandi Hills, a court has ruled.

The controversial politician has lost in the petition filed by independent candidate Benard Kibor Kitur and becomes the fifth legislator to lose his seat.

The High Court in Eldoret on Thursday, March 1st, ruled that the August 8 poll was marred by malpractices and irregularities.

Giving the ruling, Justice George Kimondo noted that the exercise was not held in a free and fair environment and declared it null and void.

According to the declaration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Keter was the winner with 28,923 votes vis a vis Mr Kitur’s 13,872.

Mr Keter had argued in court that the petition filed by his political rival was defective and that it lacked merit and asked the court to strike it out.

The legislator also prayed to the court to expunge affidavits filed by a new petitioner in the case but he was unsuccessful.