Eric Omondi apologises for posting embarrassing video

He uploaded a clip of him hanging out with kids while naked

Comedian Eric Omondi has broken his silence about the Thursday, February 28th incident while touring Turkana County.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, the comedian posted a video on social media in which he was swimming with Turkana kids with no clothes causing an online ruckus.

A section of Kenyans took to social media to express their disgust and confusion after the comedian released the explicit video which was made worse by the fact he was in the company of minors.

Many thought Eric who is no doubt the biggest star of his generation in as far as comedy is concerned, had taken his stunts a little too far.

Eric took the video down moments after it went live on Instagram but thanks to technology, quite a number of people were able to download and plaster it all over the web.

The mega popular YouTuber has now come out to apologise via a statement on social media admitting he erred in his judgement.

“I have been a comedian all my life… Many are the times that I have errored… Today was one of those days. I have offended so many. I did not in any way intend to offend anyone…I AM DEEPLY SORRY FOR THAT.” He said in the post seen by Zipo.co.ke.

Before issuing the apology though, damage was already done with Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua saying he had taken note of the comic’s stunt and strongly condemned it.

Dr Mutua also threatened to take legal action against the former Churchill Show regular for directly breaching KFCB’s guidelines.