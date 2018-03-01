MP Wanjiku Kibe loses Gatundu North seat

Judge says the exercise was marred by irregularities

The election of Gatundu North Member of Parliament Wanjiku Kibe has been nullified by the High Court.

Justice Joel Ngugi said in his judgement that the August 8 exercise was marred by massive irregularities.

He castigated the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for not following the available laws during the election.

The petition had been filed by the legislator’s political arch rival Clement Waibara, a former MP, and she becomes the fifth person to lose the seat.

Earlier in the day, the Eldoret High Court nullified the victory of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter saying the election was characterised by massive irregularities which definitely affected the outcome.