Blow for Diamond Platnumz as government bans his international collabos

Tanzanian biggest artiste, Diamond Platnumz, has been slapped a heavy one after his two big hits were banned by authorities.

Tanzanian Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has blacklisted the songs due to their vulgar nature, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

The first one is ‘Hallelujah’, a collaboration with Morgan Heritage as well as ‘Waka Waka’ which features American rapper Rick Ross. The two are among 13 Tanzanian songs that the commission proscribed for containing illicit content which is a violation of Tanzania’s code of conduct.

In a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke on Wednesday, 28th February, TCRA urged Tanzanian media houses to give the 13 songs complete blackout.

The mega star is readying to broaden his wings with Wasafi FM and Wasafi TV, named after his hugely successful Wasafi Records.

Diamond was officially handed broadcasting permits for the radio and television stations by the Zanzibar’s Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism and Sports.

Here are the two songs: