Betty Kyallo attacks haters who trolled her for being part of World Cup trophy team

Betty Kyallo has lashed out at critics who critiqued her being part of the entourage that flew to Ethiopia to accompany the coveted world cup trophy to Kenya.

The event highly-hyped event saw the involvement of mostly unknown personalities the most visible being Ms Kyallo, who were tasked with the honourable task of bringing the trophy back to the country, years after its inaugural trip.

Many people however felt something wasn’t right with the criteria used in the selection because there exists sports icons that would have perfectly fit the role.

Betty who has been silent all along, as people bombarded her online, has decided to address the haters albeit subtly.

Through a social media post seen by Zip.co.ke, the celebrated lass posted a photo of herself [below] and captioned it with words targeted at the people who faulted her being part of the World cup entourage.

“Jealousy is a disease; to all those suffering from it, get well soon,” she said on Instagram.

Betty is no stranger to keyboard warriors who lurk about her different social media platforms waiting to pounce at the slightest hint of, well, anything.