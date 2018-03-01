Betty Kyallo attacks haters who trolled her for being part of World Cup trophy team

Jealousy is a disease..

By
Jane Zawadi
-
SHARE
Betty Kyallo
KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo. PHOTO: VIRALNEWSALERTS

Betty Kyallo has lashed out at critics who critiqued her being part of the entourage that flew to Ethiopia to accompany the coveted world cup trophy to Kenya.

The event highly-hyped event saw the involvement of mostly unknown personalities the most visible being Ms Kyallo, who were tasked with the honourable task of bringing the trophy back to the country, years after its inaugural trip.

READ:  Drama around Museum Hill as cops surround Jimmy Wanjigi's car
Betty Kyallo_world cup
Caption: “Sharing the World Cup Trophy Tour experience with a fun and passionate team.” VIA: INSTAGRAM | BETTY KYALLO

Many people however felt something wasn’t right with the criteria used in the selection because there exists sports icons that would have perfectly fit the role.

Betty Kyallo_world cup
Betty Kyallo poses next to the World Cup trophy. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Betty who has been silent all along, as people bombarded her online, has decided to address the haters albeit subtly.

Caption: “Inside the World Cup Trophy Tour👌.” VIA: INSTAGRAM | BETTY KYALLO

Through a social media post seen by Zip.co.ke, the celebrated lass posted a photo of herself [below] and captioned it with words targeted at the people who faulted her being part of the World cup entourage.

READ:  Blow for Diamond Platnumz as government bans his international collabos
Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo. /INSTAGRAM

“Jealousy is a disease; to all those suffering from it, get well soon,” she said on Instagram.

Betty is no stranger to keyboard warriors who lurk about her different social media platforms waiting to pounce at the slightest hint of, well, anything.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR