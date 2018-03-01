Phil cried during our wedding, actress Celina reveals [VIDEO]

The mother of one advises single mothers how to get husbands

Almost three months after one of the most-anticipated weddings of 2017, between actress Catherine Kamau and Philip Karanja, the ex Citizen TV’s Mother In Law actress has revealed that her husband cried during their nuptials.

During a recent interview on K24 with Kalekye Mumo, it was revealed how Celina’s son had penned a letter to his soon to be step dad. The Talk Central host had asked if it is true that he shed tears and that is when Kate spill the beans.

“He did, even afterwards when he remembers it, he tears up,” Celina said.

On his part, Phil defended single women, telling men not to treat them like they are from outer space.

He said:

“Everyone has a background and everyone has baggage that’s standard. From the word go, let this guy know everything about you. We shouldn’t look at a lady with a child like she’s out of this world, I know its a huge responsibility. Its just a child.”

Speaking to the single mothers out there, Celina said confidence is what earned her a husband. Phil the director as he is known nowadays, used to act on Tahidi High some years back.

“As a single, its the way you carry yourself. If you look desperate someone is gonna take advantage of you. You should be very sure of yourself, confidence. If you are intimidated, scared of telling this guy you have a child. If you are not proud of your own, what makes you thinks he’s gonna trust you.men are attracted to confidence. Its about you and your child first.”

Celina is one of the most sought after actresses in the country right now and plays the title character in Sue And Jonnie, a popular drama series.

Watch the whole interview courtesy of K24: