Jimmy Wanjigi: Judge Odunga suspends Nyeri court summons

Lawyers Orengo, Havi and Khaminwa made an application on behalf of the tycoon

Controversial High Court judge George Odunga has suspended summons issued by a Nyeri court, requiring Jimmy Wanjigi to appear to take a plea over a gun that was recovered at his Muthaiga home during a raid.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the city tycoon who is believed to be a key National Super Alliance financier, was charged in absentia in a Nyeri court where he had been expected to appear this morning.

A few hours later though, Justice Odunga halted the businessman’s criminal case which is pending at the magistrate’s court where he is expected to answer to charges for importing a prohibited gun.

Summons issued by chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo had ordered him to appear in court on Monday and plead to charges relating to allegations of importing an illegal firearms.

Justice Odunga, however, as reported by the Star, declined to issue orders stopping police from charging the businessman in any other court in the country because according to him, doing so would be an abuse of the court process.

Lawyers James Orengo, John Khaminwa, and Nelson Havi had asked the judge to restrain police from instituting any criminal case against the controversial businessman in any court.

The judge however said Wanjigi is at liberty to proceed with the application seeking to permanently quash the summons and block police from charging him.

“He has so far proved that he (Wanjigi) has an arguable case,” Odunga said while delivering the ruling at the Milimani law court.

According to court papers, Mr Havi stated that the summons issued in Nyeri was procedurally unfair.

The application further claimed that the orders were issued without compliance with directions of the High court and is, therefore, erroneous and unlawful.