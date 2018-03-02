KNH brain surgeon discovers he’s operating on wrong patient hours into surgery

Weeks after Kenya’s biggest referral hospital was on the spot over rape allegations, it is in the news again for another damning reason. It’s staff on Thursday, March 1 performed brain surgery on the wrong patient.

The management of Kenyatta National Hospital has since apologised for the blunder through a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros.

“The hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question.” Reads part of the statement seen by Zipo.co.ke.

The hospital noted that it had on the same day sent home a Neurosurgery Registrar and issued him with a show-cause letter following the incident.

Others who have been suspended from duty include the ward nurse, the theatre receiving nurse and the anaesthetist for their role in the embarrassing mishap.

According to an explanation given by the hospital, the patient only required nursing and medication to treat a swelling on the head but was mistakenly wheeled into theatre for a brain surgery after a confusion on their identification tags.

The surgeon only realised his mistake hours into the surgery.

Following the interdiction, the hospital will now convene a Medical Advisory Committee, chaired by the Director of Clinical Services, to hear all sides and make a determination.

The hospital says the patient is recovering well and will update on his progress in the coming days.

Just last week, KNH was yet again in the news for another wrong reason after a patient’s twin baby was stolen in what police later discovered to be racket. The two weeks old baby was recovered at a house in Kawangware and a suspect has been charged in court.