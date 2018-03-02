Mandera: 5 police officers dead in al Shabaab twin raid

Five police officers have reportedly died and three others are nursing serious injuries after suspected al Shabaab militants attacked two security camps at Fino in Mandera County.

Confirming the incident, Lafey Deputy County Commissioner Eric Oronyi said the 1am attack targeted both Kenya Police and Administration Police camps in Fino town.

“There was an attack on the two security camps at Fino and, as we speak, five officers are dead and three others injured,” he said.

The Nation reports that the attackers, numbering between between 70 and 100, arrived at their targets on foot.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the heavily armed militants first destroyed a Safaricom mast in Lafey town so as to prevent the officers from calling for backup, before storming the camps.

“We suspect they divided themselves into three groups that aimed at AP and Kenya Police camps, and the communication mast,” Oronyi said.

The police boss added that the Kenya Police Reservists who guard the communication mast were overpowered by the attackers who were armed to the teeth.

“The communication mast (that was) being guarded by the police reservists was bombed and at the moment there is no (mobile phone) communication in Fino,” he noted.

Reports indicate that at the regular police camp, three policemen sustained injuries and were awaiting to be airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment today morning.

Two of the victims suffered broken limbs while the other was shot in the backside even as the attackers burned down several police houses in both camps.

Meanwhile, Fino ward MCA Saad Sheikh Ahmed has blamed senior security officials for the attack.

“We have asked the North Eastern regional coordinator to establish a military camp in this town but he is too slow to act. The military would have help avert the attack,” he told the daily.