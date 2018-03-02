How Raila Odinga backpedaled on oath deal with UN

Raila snubbed a meeting to brainstorm how to pass decision to supporters

National Super Alliance head, Raila Odunga, had a change of heart on a last minute-minute agreement with the United Nations to call off his mock inauguration on January 30th, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

According to former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, the coalition principals had agreed to drop the controversial oath plans on the eve of the ceremony.

The Star reports that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had reached a deal through former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo during a meeting held at Raila’s Karen residence on January 29.

During the said meeting, Obasanjo convinced Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to call off the coronation that had been proscribed by the State.

The visit by the former Nigerian head of state was part of the diplomatic efforts to resolve the political standoff in Kenya following the 2017 hotly-contested presidential polls one of which was boycotted by Raila.

In a televised Wednesday night interview, Dr Khalwale who is the deputy Fork Kenya party leader, told Citizen TV‘s JKL that the principals had agreed to call off the function before they left for the night.

That was not to happen though as Raila made a last-minute about turn and disregarded the agreement before entering Uhuru Park the next day to a heroic welcome where he was sworn in as the People’s President.

“Whoever is calling the co-principals cowards do not have the information the co-principals had,” Khalwale stated.

What was left after the Monday night meeting was for the four principals to meet in the morning to decide on how to pass the decision to anxious supporters who had been mobilised for the event.

That particular meeting did not take place.

“Earlier on before the swearing-in, we were where the meeting was to take place for a common stand in regard to what had been agreed. Raila made his way to Uhuru Park to avoid leaving the crowd hanging,” Khalwale who was against the swearing in told Jeff Koinange.