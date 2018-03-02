Anne Waiguru in trouble as Court of Appeal to hear Karua petition afresh

The appellate court has quashed lower court's ruling

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua. PHOTO: GERALD ANDERSON/NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Court of Appeal will revisit a petition pitting NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua against Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru.

The appellate court set aside the High Court ruling meaning the political duel by the two bigwigs is far from over.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. The ption against her August victory will be heard afresh by the Court of Appeal. PHOTO: KBCTV

Ms Karua case was dismissed on November 15 by Justice Lucy Gitari but she vowed to fight to the end saying the judge was biased.

Shortly after the High Court ruling, the former MP for Gichugu and presidential candidate, through her lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, sought to have Gitari’s ruling nullified because the judge ignored the outcome of the scrutiny of electoral materials conducted following her orders issued on October 23, 2017.

“The results of the scrutiny were available to her and thereby occasioned great prejudice to the petitioner,” the renowned lawyer said.

In a stinging verdict by Justice Gitari, she memorably stated that the petition was ‘hopeless, defective and incurable’ and slapped the fiery politician with a Shs 10million bill.

Ms Karua faulted her for saying she did not find the petition had raised weighty issues of law.

