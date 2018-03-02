Revealed: Orengo’s smear campaign led to his friend’s election nullification

The spotlight is shinning on Siaya Senator James Orengo following a High Court ruling that rendered election of Ugenya Member of Parliament Chris Karan null and void.

The National Super Alliance lawyer has been accused of spreading propaganda during the campaign period.

ODM’s Karan had his August 8 victory nullified on Thursday, February 1st, after his rival David Ochieng’ managed to prove that he was unable to campaign because his opponents had incited the crowds using propaganda.

Justice Tripsisa Cherere ruled that Mr Karan had profited from what he termed as a “perverted” electioneering period, and now the blame has shifted to Mr Orengo.

The court was told how Mr Orengo had incited crowds, telling them that Mr Ochieng who was the then area MP, was a proxy of the ruling Jubilee Party even though he was running on a Movement for Democracy and Growth ticket.

The court heard how Mr Orengo linked Ugenya MP with the killing of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s ICT manager Chris Msando.

Zipo.co.ke has established that this is not the first time a court has indicted Mr Orengo for running a smear campaign against an opponent.

It happens that back in 2013, the veteran legislator and then Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, among other leaders, ran a smear campaign against gubernatorial candidate William Oduol. The seat was won by Cornel Rasanga but was later nullified by Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

During the Thursday ruling, the judge said, “I find that the campaign was perverted and compromised the integrity of the election. Siaya [being] a Raila Odinga’s backyard, linking Mr Ochieng to Jubilee affected the final results. These results did not pass the test of transparent and verifiable test.”

The MDG candidate who had ditched ODM reportedly faced hostility and was unable to traverse the county to hunt for votes and eventually lost the race, or so he argued.

Mr Karan won the seat after garnering 23,775 votes against Mr Ochieng’s 23,418 votes.