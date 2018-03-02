Court nullifies Babu Owino Embakasi East win

It's back to the drawing board for the fiery NASA politician

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has become the sixth legislator to lose his seat following the ongoing petitions following the hotly contested August 8, 2017 elections.

The High Court on Friday, March the 2nd, ruled that the exercise was characterised by widespread errors and malpractices putting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on the spot yet again.

The petition was filed by his sworn political rival Francis Mureithi of Jubilee Party, who prayed to the court to nullify Mr Owino’s win arguing there were various sets of results contained in the forms.

Mureithi who was represented by Ham Lagat, told the court how forms were not legible, making it difficult to determine whether the results in Forms 35A matched with those in Form 35B.

In the end, Justice Joseph Sergon agreed with Mr Mureithi that it was difficult to know who won the race and the electorate will now have to return to the ballot to determine who will lead them for the next four and a half years.

The court has ordered for a scrutiny of the ballots and leaked report showed that Paul Ongili, Babu’s real name, indeed won the votes hence his early celebrations.

Mr Mureithi however claimed the report had been written in his favour but noted he would put on hold any celebratory parties until today. Well, its seems the latter has had the last laugh.