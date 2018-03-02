Huddah Monroe reveals flambo lawyer DBK paid for her fake teeth

Socialite Huddah Monroe has taken to social media to finally reveal who provided the money to fix her broken teeth almost a decade ago.

As reported earlier on Zipo.co.ke, the controversial petite socialite stated that long ago, that she was involved in a serious accident that caused her to lose four of her front teeth, an incident that stole her smile as captured in this old video.

Huddah who is now definitely one of the most popular socialites in Kenya, said earlier today, Friday March the 2nd via the said post that flamboyant lawyer Donald B Kipkorir or DBK as he is known by many, provided her with the cool KSh 1 million she needed to fix her teeth.

According to her, she had to endure years of low self esteem and torture from constant bullying by peers thanks to her unattractive smile.

But that would change in 2010 thanks to the former Deputy President William Ruto’s lawyer who provided the quite substantial moneys to bring back her smile that team mafisi now enjoy.

She did not reveal though, obviously, whether there was any personal relations with the wealthy litigator who had been a bachelor for a long time until recently.

Donald is himself referred to as a socialite thanks to how he loves to flaunt his wealth on social media, he is known to love the finer things in life including cribs in leafy suburbs and expensive rides.

One peek at his Instagram page, a platform that is mostly a reserve for celebrities, more so socialites, and one gets the picture of where that tag originated from.

When not uploading photos of his vast collection of fuel guzzlers online, Mr kipkorir is flaunting his trips to exotic cities of the world.

If you’re not in the know, the village boy from Marakwet made a life for himself after admission to the bar back in 1994 and was part of Youth for Kanu ’92 with the likes of DP Ruto and Cyrus Jirongo.

He has since parted ways with Ruto and is now an ardent supporter of National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga whom he refers to as his friend.

Trivia: DBK started practicing law at the now Nasa co-principal and Ford Kenya head Moses Wetangula’s law firm but then proceeded to open up his own practice back in 1997.

He got married to Noni Weru in 2017 and are now dad to their one kid and his two step daughters although he likes keeping his private life under wraps.