Waiguru moves to Supreme Court over Martha Karua case

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is not going down just seated, and has filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court after an appellate court quashed a lower court’s ruling and ordered the petition against her be heard afresh.

As reported earlier, the former Devolution CS’s political rival and Ford Kenya leader Martha Karua, won the second round of the petition after the Court of Appeal set aside a December decision by Kerugoya High Court dismissing her petition.

Hours later though, Waiguru, through her lawyers, said that she is dissatisfied with the outcome hence her appeal at the Supreme Court.

“Take notice that being dissatisfied by the Court of appeal ruling intends to appeal at the Supreme Court against the whole of the decision,” the Star quoted the notice.

In the ruling delivered by three Appeal judges; Justices Mohammed Warsame, Daniel Musinga and William Ouko, the former presidential candidate was not accorded justice when her petition was dismissed without hearing.

When dismissing the petition, High Court judge Lucy Gitari said it was ‘hopeless, defective and incurable’ and went on to slap the Ms Karua with a Shs 10million bill.

It seems this fight is not over but is just beginning.