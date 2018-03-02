VIDEO: Femi One – ‘Mkali Wao’ ft Mchizi Gaza

One of Kenya’s biggest femcees, Femi One, dropped something new a fortnight ago, a track going by the title ‘Mkali Wao’ which basically means she is “the illest”, for the non Swahili/Sheng speakers.

Just like what she has done previously on her tracks that border beef provocation to some that are outright diss pieces, the rapper is reminding (or warning) her fellow female emcees who is still on top of the game.

For some reason though, the song did not achieve its intended goal, at least going by what fans are saying on clip-sharing site YouTube.

To cut to the chase, most of the people who have watched the video say the song belongs in the trash, others have even taken the hate a notch higher and are asking Femi One to do some soul searching and perhaps look for another career. Ouch!

Surprisingly though, the thumbs on the clip tell a contradicting story. With almost 19,000 views at press time, 493 peeps gave the song a thumbs up compared to just 45 who felt otherwise.

So what did the fans? Well, read for yourself:

Elijah Ngugi: Ulikuwa umefika hapo juu tena unarudi down…that collabo iko down tu sana.

Simon Kawebz: Better than akina luku luku bt still a miss . only good thing is gaza saved this track.

George Kanja: HAHAHAHHAAHA …..fred wheezy uproduce ngoma na simu na laptop na bado yeye anawachafua…..na auna aibu ukisema umetolea ngoma studio……hahahahaha bure kabisa.

Victor Yeswa: Give us some awesome shit acha kuimba tu na kila mtu.

Wielly Ulemsee: Manze Femi needs something different, its the same shit kila time, imefika point naeza guess your lines kabla ata ujasema, my opinion.

MR Ke4: Mara ingine tena they give us a reason why kenyan music is going no where.

Benard Chacha: Manze after tippy toe umeanza kutoa vitu gani izi..luku luku iliku na lyrics za ufala sana..hii ni ingine tena..revisit joh mi ni fan but apo apana…nimekataa hio.

BRADFYTER: Hiphop-huwezi femi one ..endelea na maLUKU LUKU….BEING HONEST.

Devan Orete: To be sincere with you Femi rudi class, hii ngoma Iko down, I’d prefer collaboration na mluhya wa Busia unlike hii.

Some fans liked the track though:

Muhatia Muhatia: Mkali wao 🔥🔥🔥 watajua hawajui.

Alfaisal 254: Dope track i prefer femi one rapping like this…this is sure TIMELESS MUSIC.

Here is ‘Mkali Wao’ by Femi One featuring Mchizi Gaza: