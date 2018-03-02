Wedding Bells: Ali Kiba and Kenyan fiancée to exchange vows this weekend

The singer and the mysterious beauty have been dating since last year

Super talented Tanzanian singer, Ali Kiba, is set to wed his Kenyan girlfriend this weekend, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

The wedding comes barely a week after fellow Tanzanian star, AY, walked down the aisle with his Rwandese fiancée in a colourful wedding attended by the who is who in the entertainment scene.

AY’s wedding with Ms Remy was a top secret affair and only was only graced by guests who were allowed at the venue after showing their invites and the world only got to know about it hours after it took place.

The ‘Jiandae’ hitmaker’s planned nuptials to the Mombasa beauty has become the subject of speculation on the blogosphere just like their courtship, but a Tanzanian newspaper claims King Kiba’s brother, Abdul Kiba, confirmed to them about the upcoming ceremony.

The younger Kiba was quoted saying that preparations for Ali’s and Amina Khaleef’s wedding are in top gear months after the two started dating.

The two loved birds started dating last year.